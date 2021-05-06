Most human origins stories are not compatible with known fossils

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 18:21 Hits: 1

In the 150 years since Charles Darwin speculated that humans originated in Africa, the number of species in the human family tree has exploded, but so has the level of dispute concerning early human evolution. A new review looks at the major discoveries in hominin origins since Darwin's works and argues that fossil apes can inform us about essential aspects of ape and human evolution, including the nature of our last common ancestor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506142133.htm