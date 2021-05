Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 14:20 Hits: 4

What happens on a molecular level, when our immune system detects antigens? Scientists have found out, how T cells exert tiny forces on antigens. Bonds between T cells and antigen presenting cells break, and this behavior tells the T cell whether or not it has found the right antigen.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210505102027.htm