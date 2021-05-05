The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New bonobo genome fine tunes great ape evolution studies

Category: Climate Hits: 2

A new, high-quality bonobo genome assembly has been constructed. It is allowing scientists to more accurately compare the bonobo genome to that of other great apes - the gorilla, orangutan, chimpanzee - and to the modern human. This analysis is revealing new information about hominid evolution, distinctions between chimps and bonobos and genetic relations among present-day hominids, and predicts a greater fraction of the human genome is genetically closer to chimps and bonobos.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210505113659.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version