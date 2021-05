Articles

An icebreaker unexpectedly in the path of an Arctic cyclone allowed researchers to unravel why sea ice declines during and after a cyclone. For the first time ever, scientists were able to show that cyclone-triggered processes within the Arctic Ocean melt sea ice from below.

