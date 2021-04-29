Corals that 'spit' algae

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 16:33 Hits: 1

Microalgae of the dinoflagellate group have engaged in intracellular symbioses with corals since primeval times. Researchers recently discovered that such symbioses depend on the ability of the algae to suppress the immune system of their host cell and thereby avoid being 'spit out' again. The researchers also found indications that this cellular immune response is an evolutionarily ancient mechanism that is more widespread than previously assumed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210429123336.htm