Treating severe COVID-19 cases

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 15:06 Hits: 0

Long non-coding RNA molecules (lncRNAs) are potential regulators of anti-viral response during severe SARS-CoV-2 infection. Researchers constructed a gene co-expression network that measures the relationship of gene expression patterns across a group of samples. They identified four differentially expressed lncRNAs strongly correlated to the protein-coding genes in a novel network enriched for different immune-related processes associated with dysregulated cytokine production. The four were identified as 'hubs', signifying their association with cytokine over-production due to fierce immune response.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210427110620.htm