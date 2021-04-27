The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Treating severe COVID-19 cases

Long non-coding RNA molecules (lncRNAs) are potential regulators of anti-viral response during severe SARS-CoV-2 infection. Researchers constructed a gene co-expression network that measures the relationship of gene expression patterns across a group of samples. They identified four differentially expressed lncRNAs strongly correlated to the protein-coding genes in a novel network enriched for different immune-related processes associated with dysregulated cytokine production. The four were identified as 'hubs', signifying their association with cytokine over-production due to fierce immune response.

