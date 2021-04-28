The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Uncertainty of future Southern Ocean CO2 uptake cut in half

The Southern Ocean dominates the oceanic uptake of humanmade CO2. But how much carbon dioxide can it actually absorb in the future? This long-standing question remained unresolved as projections of different generation of climate models repeatedly showed a wide range of future Southern Ocean CO2 sink estimates. Climate scientists have now been able to reduce this large uncertainty by about 50 percent.

