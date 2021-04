Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 13:48 Hits: 2

Tightening the EU emissions trading system (EU ETS) in line with the EU Green Deal would dramatically speed up the decarbonization of Europe's power sector - and likely cause a demise of the coal industry.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210427094822.htm