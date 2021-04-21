The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cracking the code of the Dead Sea Scrolls

Category: Climate Hits: 0

The Dead Sea Scrolls, discovered some seventy years ago, are famous for containing the oldest manuscripts of the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament) and many hitherto unknown ancient Jewish texts. But the individual people behind the scrolls have eluded scientists, because the scribes are anonymous. Now, by combining the sciences and the humanities, researchers have cracked the code, which enables them to discover the scribes behind the scrolls.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210421151241.htm

