Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Researchers studied wild vervet monkey troops in South Africa, tracking both their social grooming behavior and their parasite load. The results showed evidence that monkeys carrying certain gastrointestinal parasites do not groom others as much as those without the parasite, and that routes of transmission may not be as clear cut as biologists think.

