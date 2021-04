Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021

Researchers have analyzed CALFIRE wildfire statistics from 2000 to 2019, comparing them with data from 1920 to 1999, to learn that the annual burn season has lengthened in the past two decades and that the yearly peak has shifted from August to July.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210422123611.htm