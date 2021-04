Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 19:12 Hits: 0

When air quality in China is poor, locally reported air pollution measurements diverge from U.S. embassy-reported measurements more than would be expected by random chance, finds an analysis of air pollution data from five large Chinese cities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210421151224.htm