Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 16:01 Hits: 6

Some survivors of ebolavirus outbreaks make antibodies that can broadly neutralize these viruses -- and now, scientists have illuminated how these antibodies can disable the viruses so effectively. The insights may be helpful for developing effective therapies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210416120116.htm