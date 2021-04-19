The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Northern Red Sea corals live close to the threshold of resistance to cold temperatures

In the northern Red Sea and Gulf of Aqaba, corals have exceptionally high tolerance to increasing seawater temperatures resulting from global warming. However, climate change will also result in more variable weather patterns, including extreme cold periods. Researchers now demonstrate that a winter even 1 degree Celsius cooler than average results in a physiological stress response similar to that seen in other corals under heat stress, detailing how perilously close they live to their lower temperature threshold.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210419110132.htm

