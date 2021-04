Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 21:07 Hits: 0

Reliance on petroleum fuels and raging wildfires: Two separate, large-scale challenges that could be addressed by one scientific breakthrough. Researchers have developed a streamlined and efficient process for converting woody plant matter like forest overgrowth and agricultural waste - material that is currently burned either intentionally or unintentionally - into liquid biofuel.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210415170702.htm