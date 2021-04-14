The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Channel migration plays leading role in river network evolution

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Satellite views of Earth's major river systems reveal their familiar treelike drainage patterns. The pattern - called dendritic - and its prevalence suggests that it may be the optimal state in which rivers exist. Challenged by the knowledge that numerical models of drainage evolution have yet to substantiate this assumption, researchers are now thinking of rivers as existing in a persistent reorganizational state instead of being in a set, stable configuration. Understanding this has implications for land use and infrastructure management decisions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210414132032.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version