Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 19:49 Hits: 2

Wastewater carries large quantities of organic substances into the rivers and lakes, leading to heavy growth of bacteria and oxygen deficiency. Measurement methods have so far been incapable of measuring this organic pollution precisely. A new method should provide a clear image of the water conditions in the future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210414154952.htm