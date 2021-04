Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 19:50 Hits: 2

To better understand how RNA in bacteria gives rise to protein -- and potentially target these processes in the design of new antibiotics -- researchers are turning their attention to the unique way this process happens in bacteria. Researchers have directly observed previously hidden RNA regulatory mechanisms within bacteria.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210414155018.htm