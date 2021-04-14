The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Genetic admixture in the South Pacific: From Denisovans to the human immune response

Scientists have looked at understudied human populations from the South Pacific, which are severely affected by a variety of diseases, including vector-borne infectious diseases such as Zika virus, dengue, and chikungunya, and metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Using genome sequencing of 320 individuals, the scientists have investigated how human populations have biologically adapted to the environments of the Pacific islands and how this has affected their current state of health.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210414113435.htm

