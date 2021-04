Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 01:29 Hits: 2

Sunnier areas are associated with fewer deaths from COVID-19, an observational study suggests. Increased exposure to the sun's rays -- specifically UVA -- could act as a simple public health intervention if further research establishes it causes a reduction in mortality rates, experts say.

