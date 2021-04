Articles

Natural disasters have a way of bringing people together to rebuild. Now, researchers have found that the same is true for rhesus macaques. The new study reports that after a major hurricane hit Puerto Rico, macaques living on Cayo Santiago Island became more tolerant of each other and sought new social connections.

