Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 18:37 Hits: 2

Harmful algal blooms (HABs) occur in all 50 U.S. states and many produce toxins that cause illness or death in humans and commercially important species. However, attempts to place a more exact dollar value on the full range of these impacts often vary widely in their methods and level of detail, which hinders understanding of the scale of their socio-economic effects.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210407143759.htm