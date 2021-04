Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 13:32 Hits: 2

Methane emissions from aquatic ecosystems are potentially a larger source of methane than direct anthropogenic methane sources, such as agriculture or fossil fuel combustion. Aquatic ecosystems and wetlands contribute at least as much as half of the total methane emissions budget.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210407093231.htm