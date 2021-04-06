Scientists reveal elusive inner workings of antioxidant enzyme with therapeutic potential

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021

The enzyme manganese superoxide dismutase (MnSOD) plays a critical role in maintaining human health by keeping the amount of harmful reactive oxygen molecules in cells under control. By using neutron scattering, researchers have now obtained a complete atomic portrait of the enzyme, revealing key information about its catalytic mechanism. The work could help experts develop MnSOD-based treatments and design therapeutics that mimic its antioxidant behavior.

