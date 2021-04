Articles

Published on Monday, 05 April 2021

A new study suggests that masks and a good ventilation system are more important than social distancing for reducing the airborne spread of COVID-19 in classrooms. The research comes at a critical time when schools and universities are considering returning to more in-person classes in the fall.

