Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Researchers have identified a gene that plays a crucial role in regenerating neurons of African clawed frog tadpoles, which has an unusually high capacity for nerve regeneration. Their study showed that introducing the gene into mice with spinal cord injury (SCI) led to a partial recovery of their lost motor functions.

