Insight into the evolution of bones

Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Palaeontologists have now analyzed the bone structures of 400 million-year-old fossils of marine life at unprecedentedly high resolution and in 3D. To be able to view these structures, tomography experts examined the samples under the focused ion beam of a scanning electron microscope to calculate 3D images from the data, achieving resolutions in the nanometer range using technology that was initially developed to study battery corrosion.

