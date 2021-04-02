The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NAACP Report: Fossil Fuel Industry Uses Deception to Conceal Damage to BIPOC Communities

The fossil fuel industry continues to use a long list of deceptive tactics to conceal environmental destruction that harms Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and low-income communities.

That’s the top finding of a newly released NAACPreport titled “Fossil Fuel Foolery.” The report identifies 10 tactics that polluters, industry lobbyists, and politicians often deploy to deflect accountability for the impacts of fossil fuel production and pollution on the environment and human health.

Tags: 
environmental racism
racism
environmental justice
Misinformation
fossil fuel companies

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/04/02/naacp-report-fossil-fuel-deception-damage-bipoc

