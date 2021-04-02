The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists turn to deep learning to improve air quality forecasts

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Air pollution from the burning of fossil fuels impacts human health but predicting pollution levels at a given time and place remains challenging, according to a team of scientists who are turning to deep learning to improve air quality estimates. Results of the team's study could be helpful for modelers examining how economic factors like industrial productivity and health factors like hospitalizations change with pollution levels.

