UK Court Urged to Respect 1.5C Climate Limit

Read time: 4 mins

By Alex Kirby, Climate News Network

In a significant challenge to the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court, several leading climate scientists have said a recent ruling it made on the expansion of London’s main airport, Heathrow, will cause serious damage to the global environment, urging it to rule that the government must respect the 1.5C limit internationally agreed to rein in  global heating.

Almost 150 lawyers, academics and policy-makers from around the world have written to the court, urging it “to mitigate the profound harm” which they say will be caused by its judgement allowing the government to go ahead with its plans to expand Heathrow.

Heathrow
Paris Accord

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/04/01/uk-court-heathrow-climate-temperature-paris

