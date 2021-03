Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 19:01 Hits: 6

Since 1990, California has used its authority under the federal Clean Air Act to enact more aggressive rules on emissions from diesel vehicles and engines compared to the rest of the U.S. Extending these standards to the rest of the U.S. could dramatically improve the nation's air quality and health, particularly in lower income communities of color, finds a new analysis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210325150148.htm