The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Waste from making purple corn chips yields a natural dye, supplements, kitty litter

Category: Climate Hits: 1

The more colorful a food, the more nutritious it probably is. For example, purple corn contains compounds associated with a reduced risk of developing diabetes and heart disease. The cobs contain the same compounds but are typically thrown out. Now, researchers report a step-wise biorefinery approach that uses the whole cob, producing a dye and a possible nutraceutical with the pigments, and an animal litter with the left-overs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210324113342.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version