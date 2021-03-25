The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why Companies’ ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions Pledges Should Trigger a Healthy Dose of Skepticism

Fossil fuel plant
By Oliver Miltenberger, The University of Melbourne and Matthew D. Potts, University of California, Berkeley 

Originally published in The Conversation

Hundreds of companies, including major emitters like United Airlines, BP and Shell, have pledged to reduce their impact on climate change and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. These plans sound ambitious, but what does it actually take to reach net-zero and, more importantly, will it be enough to slow climate change?

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/03/25/why-companies-net-zero-emissions-pledges-should-trigger-skepticism

