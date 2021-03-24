The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Poll Shows Overwhelming Support for Climate Action as Congress Weighs Big Infrastructure Bill

Air Force rescue of a child from Hurricane Katrina floodwaters in New Orleans
Americans support the steps taken by the Biden administration thus far to tackle climate change by large margins, according to a new poll. The widespread support comes as the White House and the U.S. Congress gear up for a major push on a roughly $3 trillion infrastructure proposal, which could potentially mark the most ambitious push on climate action ever attempted in the U.S.  

American Petroleum Institute
Biden administration

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/03/24/poll-support-climate-action-biden-infrastructure-bill

