Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 12:47 Hits: 5

Researchers have conducted a comprehensive genetic analysis and found no evidence of interbreeding between modern humans and the ancient humans known from fossil records in Island Southeast Asia. They did find further DNA evidence of our mysterious ancient cousins, the Denisovans, which could mean there are major discoveries to come in the region.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210323084732.htm