Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021

Thanks to 20 years of observations from thousands of citizen scientists, researchers have discovered distinct patterns in the mass strandings of by-the-wind sailors, also called Velella velella. Specifically, large strandings happened simultaneously from the northwest tip of Washington south to the Mendocino coast in California, and in years when winters were warmer than usual.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210318101546.htm