Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 18:24 Hits: 2

Scientists managed to track puzzling January and February 2020 spikes in a measure of particle-laden haze to bushfires, and then uncovered the 'perfect storm' of circumstances that swept the particles emitted from those fires into the upper atmosphere and spread them over the entire Southern Hemisphere.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210318142440.htm