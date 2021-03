Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 19 March 2021

Researchers have shown that ubiquitous microplastics can become 'hubs' for antibiotic-resistant bacteria and pathogens to grow once they wash down household drains and enter wastewater treatment plants -- forming a slimy layer of buildup, or biofilm, on their surface that allows pathogenic microorganisms and antibiotic waste to attach and comingle.

