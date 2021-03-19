The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Whistleblower Claims Dangerous Defects in Pipeline for Shell’s Pennsylvania Plastics Plant

Shell ethane cracker plastics plant in Beaver County, Pennsylvania
A whistleblower has alleged that the Falcon pipeline — a 98-mile-long fossil fuel pipeline that will soon feed Shell’s massive plastics manufacturing site under construction in western Pennsylvania — was built with defective protection against corrosion. That's according to public records obtained by the nonprofitFracTracker Alliance and which reveal that state regulators complainedlast year thatfederal authorities had failed to adequately investigate the reports of defects.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/03/18/falcon-pipeline-whistleblower-shell-plastics-pennsylvania

