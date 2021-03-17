Green Groups File 'First-of-Its-Kind' FTC Complaint Against Chevron for Climate Lies

Category: Climate Hits: 5
By Kenny Stancil, Common Dreams.
Three environmental justice and corporate accountability groups filed a “first-of-its-kind” complaint with the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday accusing oil giant Chevron of deceiving the public by overstating its investment in renewable energy sources and commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions while continuing to extract fossil fuels that put vulnerable communities in harm's way.
Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/03/17/green-groups-file-first-its-kind-ftc-complaint-against-chevron-climate-lies