The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Analysis: How Exxon Is Being Forced To Accept The Reality Of Bad Fossil Fuel Investments

Category: Climate Hits: 2

ExxonMobil
Read time: 8 mins

Last August, ExxonMobil warned that it may need to remove 20 percent of its oil and gas proved reserves from its books. While that was a shocking number from the oil major, reality proved to be even more of a shock to the company. On February 24, Exxon reported that it would actually remove over 30 percent of its proved reserves from its books — essentially wiping out the value of its Canadian tar sands holdings from its books. 

Tags: 
exxon
Fraud
reserves
debt
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Canadian tar sands oil

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/02/26/exxon-reality-bad-fossil-fuel-investment-tar-sands-fracking

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version