UN Human Rights Experts Condemn Expanding Petrochemical Industry in Louisiana’s Cancer Alley as 'Environmental Racism'

CF Industries in St. James Parish, Louisiana, at the foot of the Sunshine Bridge.
Human rights experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council issued a statement on March 2 raising concerns about the further industrialization of Louisiana’s “Cancer Alley.” This largely Black-populated stretch of the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge is lined with more than a hundred refineries and petrochemical plants. The experts said additional petrochemical development in this region, which U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data shows has some of the country’s highest cancer risks from air pollution, constitutes “environmental racism” that “must end.”

cancer alley
Human Rights
environmental racism
Formosa
petrochemical development

https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/03/03/un-human-rights-formosa-petrochemical-cancer-alley

