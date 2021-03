Articles

The mosquito protein AEG12 strongly inhibits the family of viruses that cause yellow fever, dengue, West Nile, and Zika and weakly inhibits coronaviruses, according to scientists. The researchers found that AEG12 works by destabilizing the viral envelope, breaking its protective covering. The findings could lead to therapeutics against viruses that affect millions of people around the world.

