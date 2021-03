Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 16:42 Hits: 1

Results from Malaysian Borneo demonstrate that small, fragmented patches of regenerating logged forests left on hilltops will be slow to recover due to lower water availability, even more in the future as hotter and drier weather will be more common than now as a result of climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210309114258.htm