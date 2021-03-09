Milk prebiotics are the cat's meow

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021

If you haven't been the parent or caregiver of an infant in recent years, you'd be forgiven for missing the human milk oligosaccharide trend in infant formulas. These complex carbohydrate supplements mimic human breast milk and act like prebiotics, boosting beneficial microbes in babies' guts. Milk oligosaccharides aren't just for humans; all mammals make them. New research suggests milk oligosaccharides may be beneficial for cats and dogs when added to pet diets.

