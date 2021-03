Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 20:24 Hits: 2

A study defines parameters for the number of white blood cells that must be present in children's urine at different concentrations to suggest a urinary tract infection (UTI). The findings could help speed treatment of this common condition and prevent potentially lifelong complications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210308152449.htm