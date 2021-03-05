The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chimpanzees without borders

Chimpanzees are divided into four subspecies separated by geographic barriers like rivers. Previous studies attempting to understand chimpanzee population histories have been limited either by a poor geographic distribution of samples, samples of uncertain origin or different types of genetic markers. Due to these obstacles, some studies have shown clear separations between chimpanzee subspecies while others suggest a genetic gradient across the species as in humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210305080118.htm

