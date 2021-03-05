The collapse of Northern California kelp forests will be hard to reverse

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 13:01 Hits: 5

Satellite imagery shows that the area covered by kelp forests off the coast of Northern California has dropped by more than 95 percent, with just a few small, isolated patches of bull kelp remaining. Species-rich kelp forests have been replaced by 'urchin barrens,' where purple sea urchins cover a seafloor devoid of kelp and other algae. A new study documents this dramatic shift in the coastal ecosystem and analyzes the events that caused it.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210305080126.htm