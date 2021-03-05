Antarctic seals reveal worrying threats to disappearing glaciers

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 05 March 2021

More Antarctic meltwater is surfacing than was previously known, modifying the climate, preventing sea ice from forming and boosting marine productivity- according to new research. For the first time, researchers have been able to obtain full-depth glacial meltwater observations in winter, using instruments attached to the heads of seals living near the Pine Island Glacier, in the remote Amundsen Sea in the west of Antarctica.

