Tracking proteins in the heart of cells

The cell must provide its various organelles with all the energy elements they need, which are formed in the Golgi apparatus. But how do the proteins that carry these cargoes - the kinesins - find their way within the cell's ''road network'' to deliver them at the right place? Researchers have discovered a fluorescent chemical dye, making it possible for the first time to track the transport activity of a specific motor protein within a cell.

